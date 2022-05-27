Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PCTY. Raymond James dropped their target price on Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Paylocity from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $250.18.
NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $171.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.66. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $152.97 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 110.48 and a beta of 1.30.
In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $563,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,297 shares of company stock worth $12,432,550. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 13.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter worth about $345,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter worth about $9,383,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 135.5% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Paylocity by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Paylocity (Get Rating)
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.
