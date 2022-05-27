Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PCTY. Raymond James dropped their target price on Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Paylocity from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $250.18.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $171.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.66. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $152.97 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 110.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $563,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,297 shares of company stock worth $12,432,550. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 13.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter worth about $345,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter worth about $9,383,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 135.5% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Paylocity by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

