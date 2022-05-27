PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 892.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,397 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.42. The company had a trading volume of 21,658,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,908,631. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.83 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

