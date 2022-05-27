PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

PAYS has been the topic of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of PaySign to $2.80 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barrington Research raised shares of PaySign from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of PaySign from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. PaySign has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $68.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). PaySign had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 26,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $56,033.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PaySign by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 89.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in PaySign by 15.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 27,541 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

