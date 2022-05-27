Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Forterra (LON:FORT)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.40) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.28) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of FORT opened at GBX 275.50 ($3.47) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £615.32 million and a P/E ratio of 13.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 240.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 249.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Forterra has a 12 month low of GBX 197.40 ($2.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 330 ($4.15).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Forterra’s previous dividend of $3.20. Forterra’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other Forterra news, insider Stephen Harrison purchased 1,726 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £3,969.80 ($4,995.34).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

