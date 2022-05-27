Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Renewi (LON:RWI)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Renewi (LON:RWI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,080 ($13.59) target price on the stock.

Shares of Renewi stock opened at GBX 685 ($8.62) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 668.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 689.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.18. Renewi has a twelve month low of GBX 500 ($6.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 855 ($10.76). The stock has a market cap of £548.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73.

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, MIneralz & Water, and Specialities segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

