Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Shares of Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 21320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of C$5.80 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10.
Pelangio Exploration Company Profile (CVE:PX)
