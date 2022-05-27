Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Shares of Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 21320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of C$5.80 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10.

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

