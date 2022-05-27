Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.11.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 107.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657,610 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,685.0% during the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,243,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,039,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,731,000 after buying an additional 2,847,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 243.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,731,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,140,000 after buying an additional 2,644,446 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.