Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PBA stock opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.35. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $41.21.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.