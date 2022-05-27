Penelope M. Conner Sells 4,000 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ES opened at $92.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.20. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

ES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

