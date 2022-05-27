Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Update

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, an increase of 2,066.7% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 886,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PENMF opened at $0.12 on Friday. Peninsula Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15.

Get Peninsula Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peninsula Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.