PEPS Coin Trading 3.1% Higher This Week (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $2,193.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005282 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000439 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00135246 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

