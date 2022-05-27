Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCTU) Short Interest Update

Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCTU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PCCTU stock remained flat at $$10.05 during trading on Friday. Perception Capital Corp. II has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06.

Get Perception Capital Corp. II alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $508,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perception Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perception Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.