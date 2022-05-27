Perceptive Advisors Llc Purchases 8,700 Shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Stock

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $21,663.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,498,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,221,763. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 120,000 shares of LianBio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $315,600.00.

Shares of LIAN opened at $3.00 on Friday. LianBio has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.74.

LianBio ( NASDAQ:LIAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.75). On average, sell-side analysts predict that LianBio will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LianBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,058,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LianBio during the 4th quarter valued at $678,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LianBio during the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LianBio during the 4th quarter valued at $954,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LianBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.19.

LianBio Company Profile (Get Rating)

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

