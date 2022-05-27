Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-$1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.36-$0.38 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Perdoceo Education stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 415,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,470. The stock has a market cap of $736.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.16. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 22,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $262,811.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,507.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 14,688 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $157,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,997 shares of company stock valued at $981,656 over the last 90 days. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 53.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 46,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,371 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 642.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education (Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

