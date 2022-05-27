Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.32-$1.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRDO. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of PRDO stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.87. 3,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,470. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $747.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 22,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $262,811.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,507.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 16,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $173,644.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,997 shares of company stock worth $981,656. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

