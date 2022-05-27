Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.55

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 7722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

PBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 3,610.01% and a net margin of 91.67%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.0344 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

