Petrofac (LON:PFC) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 210 ($2.64) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 180 ($2.27) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.52) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a report on Monday, March 28th.

PFC stock opened at GBX 147.70 ($1.86) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.28. Petrofac has a twelve month low of GBX 91.05 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 203.34 ($2.56). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 129.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 122.61. The stock has a market cap of £769.75 million and a P/E ratio of -3.38.

In other Petrofac news, insider Sara Akbar bought 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £5,019 ($6,315.59). Also, insider Afonso Reis e Sousa sold 5,622 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.43), for a total transaction of £6,409.08 ($8,064.78).

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

