Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Trading Down 3.2%

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) shares were down 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.28 and last traded at $14.32. Approximately 1,798,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 33,728,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

The firm has a market cap of $93.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $27.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 31.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $1.2984 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 28.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 173,394,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,792,804,000 after acquiring an additional 34,447,317 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth about $83,285,000. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,840,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $195,889,000 after buying an additional 5,820,603 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,066.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,518,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,678,000 after buying an additional 5,045,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 239.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,974,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,186,000 after buying an additional 4,920,722 shares during the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

