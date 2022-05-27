Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,488 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $608,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 470.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after buying an additional 8,257,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after buying an additional 5,093,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.99. 23,449,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,791,164. The stock has a market cap of $302.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.29.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.