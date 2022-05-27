Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.87. The stock had a trading volume of 381,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,791,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average of $52.29. The company has a market cap of $302.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

