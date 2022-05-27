Phantasma (SOUL) Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a market cap of $29.05 million and approximately $325,137.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phantasma has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,008.60 or 0.99824915 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00032051 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000067 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 105,345,281 coins. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.