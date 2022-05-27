Philosophy Capital Management LLC Invests $4.03 Million in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 244,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. Par Pacific makes up about 0.8% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Philosophy Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Par Pacific as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PARR. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,996,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Par Pacific by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after acquiring an additional 910,000 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,230,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Par Pacific by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 223,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,309,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,889 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $204,525.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,278,983 shares of company stock worth $18,803,151 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 687,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,209. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.27.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.27). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

About Par Pacific (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.