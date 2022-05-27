Philosophy Capital Management LLC Makes New $16.01 Million Investment in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 558,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,007,000. Telesat accounts for approximately 3.1% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Philosophy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.61% of Telesat as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Telesat during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,509,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telesat during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,533,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Telesat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,384,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Telesat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,355,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Telesat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,212,000.

Telesat stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 89,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,649. The stock has a market cap of $212.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.00. Telesat Corp has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $48.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.16.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

