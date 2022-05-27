Philosophy Capital Management LLC Makes New $7.36 Million Investment in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 299,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,000. Dropbox comprises approximately 1.4% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Philosophy Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Dropbox at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 194,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of DBX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,866,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,036. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $294,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $289,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,647,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,825,005.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,711 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

