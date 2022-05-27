PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Trading 0.7% Higher

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.88 and last traded at $71.74. 100,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 143,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.27.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 385.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period.

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

