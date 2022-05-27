Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. is engaged in providing products and services in insurance, banking and investment to retail customers and corporate clients. It offers life insurance; property and casualty insurance, including motor, property loss, liability, credit and trust, mortgage loan and individual car installment loan; health insurance comprising accident, committed governmental health insurance management, health consulting, and reinsurance; and annuity products, such as commercial supplementary pension and short-term group insurance. The company also provides trust services; products and services for investment banking, fixed earnings, assets management, securities trading, brokerage, research, and derivate products; and financial futures’ business and commodity futures’ brokerages, as well as asset hedge service, futures investment consultation, and futures training. Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

OTCMKTS PNGAY opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ping An Insurance has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $22.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China ( OTCMKTS:PNGAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $47.44 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Ping An Insurance will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.3886 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

