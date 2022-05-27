Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,644 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

Shares of PNFP stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.40. The company had a trading volume of 669,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day moving average of $93.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.60 and a 12-month high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

