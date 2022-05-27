Piper Sandler Cuts Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $205.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bill.com to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.68.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $116.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.83. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 2.32.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,003,423.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $69,811.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total transaction of $1,719,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,687 shares of company stock valued at $16,094,897. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bill.com by 538.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after purchasing an additional 319,329 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 18.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bill.com by 9.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at $3,799,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

