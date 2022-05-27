Pitcairn Co. Boosts Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 581,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,580,000 after purchasing an additional 79,726 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 2,095.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 71,412 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Celanese by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $5,254,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.81.

NYSE CE opened at $155.75 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $132.26 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

