Pitcairn Co. Boosts Position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) by 196.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,036 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLC. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,089,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,347,000 after acquiring an additional 104,925 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 71.6% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,890,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,548 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,477,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,372,000 after purchasing an additional 220,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,400,000. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 590,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after buying an additional 102,719 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EMLC opened at $25.71 on Friday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.50.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.