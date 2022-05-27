Pitcairn Co. Decreases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,661,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,717,623,000 after buying an additional 80,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,142,651,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,988,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $732,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,918,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,366,000 after acquiring an additional 55,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,262,000 after purchasing an additional 37,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $306.10 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.87 and a 1-year high of $377.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $302.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.45.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.