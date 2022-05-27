Pitcairn Co. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.11.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $59.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average is $68.57. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.15 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

