Pitcairn Co. Has $792,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,150.1% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,738 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $182.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.53. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $168.90 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

