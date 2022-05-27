Pitcairn Co. Invests $805,000 in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,945 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW opened at $124.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.02 and a 200-day moving average of $116.75. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. VMware’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.52.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $7,081,793 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

