Pitcairn Co. Lowers Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 477.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

NYSE AMN opened at $93.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.36. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $2,407,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

