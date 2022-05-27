Pitcairn Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Twilio by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 141,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,147,000 after purchasing an additional 35,375 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Twilio by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 440,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $325,041.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,099,106.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,014 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.76.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $100.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.38 and a 200 day moving average of $190.88. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $412.68.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

