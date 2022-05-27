Pitcairn Co. Sells 133 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,270.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256 in the last ninety days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.19.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $244.37 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1,357.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -516.67%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

