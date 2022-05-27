Pitcairn Co. Sells 274 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,011,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,858,000 after acquiring an additional 83,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,272,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,064,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock opened at $421.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.21, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $333.44 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.42.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total value of $1,686,707.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,055,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.22, for a total transaction of $434,514.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,238 shares in the company, valued at $61,784,238.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,541 shares of company stock worth $11,999,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.33.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

