Pitcairn Co. Sells 813 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Saia by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,563,000 after buying an additional 71,539 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 122.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 12.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the third quarter worth about $1,635,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAIA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $196.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.64 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.31.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.28. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

