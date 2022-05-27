Pittards plc (LON:PTD) Insider Acquires £2,750 in Stock

Pittards plc (LON:PTD – Get Rating) insider Reg H. Hankey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £2,750 ($3,460.43).

Shares of PTD stock opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Pittards plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50.30 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 74 ($0.93). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.59. The firm has a market cap of £7.49 million and a P/E ratio of 29.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Pittards’s payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather goods and garments, bags, shoes, and gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

