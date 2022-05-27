PIVX (PIVX) Price Hits $0.11

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000397 BTC on exchanges. PIVX has a market cap of $7.90 million and approximately $41,364.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PIVX has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIVX alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000059 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $63,800.86 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000995 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 69,204,144 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.