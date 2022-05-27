Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Short Interest Up 1,173.0% in May

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, an increase of 1,173.0% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Investments L P increased its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,077,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 48,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth about $486,000. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLMI stock remained flat at $$9.75 during trading hours on Friday. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,891. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

