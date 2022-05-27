Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the April 30th total of 53,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 16.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLBC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.89. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,771. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

