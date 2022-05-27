Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Update

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the April 30th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PSTV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,699. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.41. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTV. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 127,644 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

