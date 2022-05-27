POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 89,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 295,620 shares.The stock last traded at $7.19 and had previously closed at $7.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $712.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $4,237,172.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,023,045 shares in the company, valued at $22,703,067.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a late-stage clinical precision oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

