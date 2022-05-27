Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $654.20

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 654.20 ($8.23) and traded as low as GBX 530 ($6.67). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 547 ($6.88), with a volume of 140,460 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £576.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 570.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 652.42.

In other Polar Capital news, insider Alexa Coates bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 528 ($6.64) per share, for a total transaction of £42,240 ($53,152.13). Also, insider Andrew Ross bought 15,000 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 591 ($7.44) per share, with a total value of £88,650 ($111,551.53). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 52,260 shares of company stock valued at $29,445,340.

