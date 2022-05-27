Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a growth of 426.7% from the April 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POYYF traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 182,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,846. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $24.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

