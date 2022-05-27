Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD lessened its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,142 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,597 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Popular were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Popular by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,649,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,378,000 after purchasing an additional 427,546 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Popular by 2,876.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 351,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,283,000 after buying an additional 339,471 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Popular by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 756,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,049,000 after buying an additional 273,996 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Popular by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,225,000 after buying an additional 173,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 189.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 194,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 127,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Popular news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $652,727.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,963.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $160,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BPOP opened at $80.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.97. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.31 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.37. Popular had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BPOP shares. StockNews.com lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

