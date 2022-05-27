Populous (PPT) Hits Market Cap of $7.38 Million

Populous (PPT) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 27th. In the last seven days, Populous has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Populous coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a total market cap of $7.38 million and approximately $204,781.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,179.16 or 1.00004318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002057 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

PPT is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

