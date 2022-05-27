Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PAH3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($103.19) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($98.94) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America set a €90.00 ($95.74) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Warburg Research set a €133.00 ($141.49) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($127.66) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of PAH3 opened at €73.32 ($78.00) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion and a PE ratio of 4.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is €80.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €82.37. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of €67.02 ($71.30) and a fifty-two week high of €102.00 ($108.51).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

